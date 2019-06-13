

An image from from Iranian State television reportedly shows the two tankers involved in an incident off the coast of Oman on Thursday. (-/AFP/Getty Images)

Two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman came under suspected attack early Thursday amid soaring tensions between the United States and Iran in the region.

One ship was adrift and on fire in the strategic waterway, a company spokesman said, and the other suffered damage to its hull. Both crews were evacuated safely.

The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain said it was aware of the reported attack and was assisting the two ships.

“We are aware of the reported attack on shipping vessels in the Gulf of Oman,” a Navy statement said. “U.S. Naval Forces in the region received two separate distress calls at 6:12 a.m. local (Bahrain) time and a second one at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Navy ships are in the area and are rendering assistance.”

The exact circumstances of the attack were unclear. But the incident took place near the Strait of Hormuz, a flashpoint for tensions between Iran and the United States, which has stepped up its “maximum pressure” campaign to isolate Tehran.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in the Iranian capital Thursday on a high-stakes visit to help calm hostilities in the Persian Gulf region. Japan is a key U.S. ally but enjoys long-standing diplomatic and cultural ties with Iran.

Abe’s visit was widely billed as a positive step toward potentially opening talks between Iran and the United States after President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year.

Since then, the Trump administration has reimposed sanctions on Iran and urged allies to cease commercial ties with Tehran.

Abe met Thursday with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and told reporters that Khamenei had conveyed his “belief in peace.”

“It is a major step forward toward securing peace and stability in this region,” Abe told reporters in Tehran, according to Japan’s Kyodo news agency.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. (AP/AP)

Khamenei’s English-language Twitter account quoted the supreme leader Thursday as saying Iranian leaders “have no doubt” in Abe’s “goodwill and seriousness.”

But, Khamenei said, “I don’t consider Trump as a person deserving to exchange messages with.”

Thursday’s incident also threatened to undermine Abe’s diplomacy. Around 80 percent of Japan’s oil imports come from the Middle East and travel through the Strait of Hormuz.

Japan’s economy minister, Hiroshige Seko, said he was “urging related business operators to take precautions, reconfirming the communication system, and reconfirming the energy supply system.”

The incident follows similar attacks last month, when four oil tankers were attacked with limpet mines also near the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. officials blamed the operation on Iran, which has denied involvement.

On Thursday, Singapore-based BSM Ship Management said that the crew of Panama-flagged tanker, Kokuka Courageous, “abandoned ship after the incident on board which resulted in damage to the ship’s hull starboard side.”

It said one crewman was slightly injured but that the ship was not in danger of sinking and that its cargo of methanol was intact.

The second ship, managed by Norway’s Frontline, was said to be adrift and on fire in the gulf, its spokesman told a Norwegian newspaper.

Denyer reported from Tokyo.

