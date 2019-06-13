Two petrochemical tankers in the Gulf of Oman came under suspected attack early Thursday amid soaring tensions between the United States and Iran. Here is what we know:

● The attack, which was high-profile and apparently carried out in broad daylight, marked a serious escalation in a volatile region and one of the world’s most important waterways.

● The timing of the attack was extremely sensitive and appeared aimed at undermining Japan’s efforts to encourage talks between the United States and Iran.

● The incident could disrupt oil shipments through the Persian Gulf and cause prices to rise, hurting the global economy.

One of two ships attacked Thursday off the coast of Oman, a Japanese-owned tanker, was targeted just as Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was wrapping up a high-stakes visit to Tehran to help cool hostilities in the region and potentially mediate U.S.-Iran talks.

The attack appeared timed to undermine those efforts, which Abe had called “a major step forward toward securing peace and stability in this region,” Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.

A second vessel, owned by Norway’s Frontline, was on fire and adrift in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. It was “suspected of being hit by a torpedo,” an official with Taiwan’s state oil refiner, CPC Corp, which chartered the vessel, told the Reuters news agency.

The tanker, called the Front Altair, was carrying naphtha, a flammable petrochemical product that was loaded at a port in the United Arab Emirates and destined for East Asia, news agencies reported. The ship’s 23 crew members — 11 Russians, 11 Filipinos and one Georgian — were rescued by a nearby vessel and transferred to an Iranian navy ship, then taken to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

The Japanese-owned ship, which was carrying methanol, suffered damage to its hull, a company statement said. The Kokuka Courageous was hit twice over a period of three hours Thursday morning, Kokuka Sangyo president Yutaka Katada told reporters in Tokyo.

The incidents follow similar attacks targeting oil tankers in the same area last month, assaults that U.S. officials blamed on Iran. Iranian officials deny involvement.

“Suspicious doesn’t begin to describe what likely transpired this morning,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Thursday on Twitter in reference to the attack on the Japanese-owned ship.

He said the incident took place while Abe was meeting with Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for “extensive and friendly talks.”

The Gulf of Oman links the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz, the gateway to the Persian Gulf. The gulf has been a flash point for tensions between Iran and the United States, which in recent months has stepped up its “maximum pressure campaign” to isolate Tehran on the world stage.

“The tension in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf is now as high as it gets without being an actual armed conflict,” said Jakob P. Larsen, head of maritime security at the Baltic and International Maritime Council (Bimco), the world’s largest international shipping association. “The increase in attacks and the escalated threat to seafarers is an urgent concern to the industry.”

Last month, the U.S. military sent additional assets to the Persian Gulf region to counter what it said were Iranian threats to U.S. interests. President Trump last year withdrew the United States from a 2015 nuclear pact with Iran and world powers. The agreement curbed Iran’s nuclear energy program in exchange for major sanctions relief.

Since the United States put a total embargo on Iranian oil sales, Tehran has been sending Washington a message of “calibrated defiance,” said Barbara Slavin, director of the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council in Washington.

“They are betting Trump understands he cannot have another war in the Middle East,” she said of Tehran. “I think they see these things as bargaining chips, warning shots. The message they’re sending says, ‘You cannot continue to put more sanctions on us, put more pressure on us, and think nothing will happen.’”

About 80 percent of Japan’s oil imports come from the Middle East and travel through the Strait of Hormuz.

Japan’s economy minister, Hiroshige Seko, said he was “urging related business operators to take precautions, reconfirming the communication system, and reconfirming the energy supply system.”

Abe’s aides said the prime minister’s visit to Tehran was not part of a specific mission to mediate between the United States and Iran. Japan is a key U.S. ally but enjoys long-standing diplomatic and cultural ties with Iran.

Khamenei’s office, however, released a statement following their meeting that said Abe had carried a message from Trump to Iran.

“I do not consider Trump, as a person, deserving to exchange messages with,” Khamenei’s website quoted him as saying. “We will not negotiate with the United States.”

According to the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran remains in compliance with the 2015 agreement.

Denyer reported from Tokyo. Akiko Kashiwagi in Tokyo and Carol Morello in Washington contributed to this report.

