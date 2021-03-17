His resignation is yet another setback for the image of the Tokyo Olympics, after the president of the organizing committee was forced to resign last month for remarks denigrating women.

“My idea would be a huge insult to Ms. Naomi Watanabe. This can’t be taken back,” Sasaki said in a statement. “I regret this from the bottom of my heart, and I deeply apologize to her and everyone who felt discomfort over this.”

AD

AD

Sasaki said his suggestion, made in group online chat with staff last year, was supposed to be a play on words. He said he had spoken to Tokyo Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto late on Wednesday to inform her he would be stepping down.

Hashimoto, who took over from Yoshiro Mori last month after his resignation, has called a press conference later on Thursday where she is expected to address the issue.

The weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported Sasaki’s remarks on Wednesday. It said his suggestion was rejected by colleagues, who told him it was inappropriate.

“I tend to joke often, so I said it just as something that slipped out of my mouth,” the magazine quoted him as saying. “Wearing a cute pink costume and sticking her tongue out as an ‘Olympig,’ I thought that would make her look charming, but I was immediately reprimanded by male staff. I feel remorse.”

AD

AD

Watanabe has become a plus-size fashion icon and a real inspiration to many people in a country where overweight people face considerable stigma. She had been subjected to bullying and insults on social media but shrugs the negativity off, saying “I know who I am.”