SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says North Korea has proposed their talks next week address a North Korean art troupe’s visit in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the South.

Seoul’s Unification Ministry says Pyongyang wanted to hold another talk after the Monday meeting to discuss details of its participation in next month’s Games.

The North’s proposal was in response to Seoul’s suggestion a day earlier to meet on Monday. Officials from the rival Koreas met earlier this week in a border village in their first talk in more than two years and agreed to hold military talks and send a North Korean delegation to the Olympics.

Separately, the International Olympic Committee has proposed a meeting on Jan. 20 involving the rival Koreas to discuss North Korea’s participation in Pyeongchang.

