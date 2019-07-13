A United States service member was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday, according to a NATO statement.

A spokesman for the Resolute Support mission said that in accordance with policy, no additional information will be released until 24 hours after the deceased’s next of kin is informed.

The announcement brings the total number of U.S. troop deaths in Afghanistan this year to 11, according to iCasualties, a website that tracks casualties of U.S. forces in Afghanistan and Iraq.

