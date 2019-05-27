Rescuers work at the scene of an attack in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. A man wielding a knife attacked commuters waiting at a bus stop just outside Tokyo during Tuesday morning's rush hour, Japanese authorities and media said. (AP/Kyodo News via AP)

One man died and more than a dozen people were injured, most of them elementary schoolgirls, when a Japanese man carrying two knives stabbed a group of schoolgirls at a bus stop just outside Tokyo on Tuesday, local media reported.

The children, aged around 6 to 7, were first-grade students at a private Catholic school and were boarding their school bus when the man attacked around 7:45 a.m. in Kawasaki city, according to state broadcaster NHK.

Police detained a man in his 40s or 50s suspected of carrying out the attack. He was unconscious and badly hurt after stabbing himself in the neck.

NHK quoted a bus driver as saying he saw the man carrying two knives approach the children and start stabbing them one by one. Two knives were found close to the scene.

The attack happened as President Trump was visiting Japan on a four-day state visit.

“On behalf of the first lady and myself, I want to take a moment to send our prayers and sympathy to the victims of the stabbing attack this morning in Tokyo,” Trump said in a speech on board a Japanese aircraft carrier. “All Americans stand with the people of Japan and grieve for the victims and for their families.”

