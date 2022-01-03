Ontario is seeing record new infections and there are concerns about hospital capacity.
“I know online learning is not ideal,” Ford said. “The fact is omicron spreads like wildfire.”
The reopening of schools has been delayed until at least Jan. 17. Just last week, the government announced schools would open on Wednesday.
Schools shut down for in class learning last April because of record cases driven by the delta variant.
Ford said they are expecting a “tsunami” of cases and noted just one percent of 100,000 new cases a day could overwhelm hospitals.
The closures will begin Wednesday.