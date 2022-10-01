Orlene expected to be hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to grow into a hurricane by Saturday morning as its heads for an expected landfall on Mexico’s northwestern Pacific coast.
The center said Orlene is a small, compact storm, with tropical storm-force winds extending out only 45 miles (75 kilometers) from the center.
It was forecast to grow to hurricane force by Saturday morning before falling back to tropical storm strength ahead of a forecast Monday landfall in Sinaloa state, in the region around the resort city of Mazatlan.