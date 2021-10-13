Another 55 migrants — all from sub-Saharan countries — were attended by emergency services after being pulled from a boat in waters near the island of Fuerteventura.
Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura belong to Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, which at its nearest point is only 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Morocco.
Spain’s Interior Ministry reported 13,118 arrivals of migrants to the islands this year up to Sept. 30, over double the arrivals during the same period last year.
