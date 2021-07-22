In one of the largest attempts in recent months, more than 300 Sub-Saharan men tried to cross in the early hours of Thursday, according to a statement from the Spanish government’s delegation in Melilla, a city of 84,000 residents.
It said the migrants were carrying hooks to climb the fences and that two of three Spanish Civil Guard officers were mildly injured when they tried to stop the migrants.
The 238 who made it in were taken to a migrant processing center where they need to self-isolate to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.
They usually remain there until authorities can figure out if they can be returned to their countries or qualify for staying in Spain.