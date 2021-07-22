In one of the largest attempts in recent months, more than 300 Sub-Saharan men tried to cross in the early hours of Thursday, according to a statement from the Spanish government’s delegation in Melilla, a city of 84,000 residents.
It said the migrants were carrying hooks to climb the fences and that three Spanish Civil Guard officers were slightly injured when they tried to stop the migrants.
The 238 who made it in were taken to a migrant processing center where they need to self-isolate to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.
They usually remain there until authorities can figure out if they can be returned to their countries or qualify for staying in Spain.
Migrant pressure on the Melilla border has increased recently, with at least five attempts to cross since May, after thousands of people - including hundreds of unaccompanied children - forced their way into Ceuta, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) to the west.
That sparked a diplomatic row between Spain and Morocco over the future of Western Sahara, a territory annexed by Rabat in the 1970s.
___
