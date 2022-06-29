Over 500 escape from rehabilitation center in Sri Lanka

Placeholder while article actions load

The Kandakadu rehabilitation center, about 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of the capital Colombo, mainly treats prisoners convicted of drug-related crimes. Nearly 1,000 people were undergoing rehabilitation at the center, which is guarded by army troops.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — More than 500 inmates have escaped from a heavily guarded drug rehabilitation center Wednesday in northern Sri Lanka after a suspicious death led to a breakout of violence, police said.

A team of police officers were at the center to investigate the death when inmates started to get violent, broke the security fence and escaped, police said, adding that the search has begun to catch the escapees.