Reham, an architect, had worked in some of poorest neighborhoods in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city and the capital of Sindh province. She was hugely popular and headed the Orangi Pilot Project, which helped communities build sewer and water systems.
She was ambushed by two gunmen who opened fire before fleeing the scene. The court on Friday also reiterated its order for the police to hunt down the killers.
At the time, Rehman’s killing drew nationwide condemnation. Her friends and other activists have since demanded justice for her.
Karachi is a sprawling city of over 20 million people, with many of its poor living in makeshift communities that lack pubic services.