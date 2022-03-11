The ceremony comes a day after Pakistan said an unarmed surface-to-surface missile launched from India landed inside the country, damaging a wall in a residential area but causing no casualties.
There was no comment from India but Pakistan on Friday summoned an Indian diplomat and lodged a protest over the incident, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.
Without naming neighboring India, Khan said in his Friday speech that the Chinese-built planes would play an important role in rectifying a “security imbalance” in the region.
Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations. They have fought three wars — two of them over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which both claim in its entirety.