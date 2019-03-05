In this Jan. 27, 2000 file photo, Masood Azhar, (wearing glasses and white turban), leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad arrives in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Mian Khursheed/AP)

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry announced Tuesday the arrest of 44 people from outlawed organizations, including the brother of the leader of the group responsible for a recent terrorist attack in India.

Shehryar Afridi, the state minister of the interior, said the Mufti Abdul Rauf, whose brother Masood Azhar runs Jaish-e-Muhammad, and Hammad Azhar were both on a list of suspects submitted by India, but he said the move was not being taken under external pressure.

“The action is being taken for the national interest of Pakistan, we do not want allegations against Pakistan from the outside and this action is not being taken under any pressure,” he said. “This is our own decision.”

A Feb. 14 attack claimed by Jaish-e-Muhammad killed 40 Indian paramilitary troops and inflamed tensions between the two nuclear armed neighbors, culminating in tit-for-tat airstrikes and a downed Indian jet fighter.

India has long accused Pakistan of sheltering militant organizations that launch attacks across the border and demanded a crackdown.

Pakistan said the arrests were part of its National Action Plan which had now been accelerated. “If needed, the assets of banned outfits will also be confiscated,” added Afridi.

Following a meeting on March 4, it was decided to arrest the 44 suspects who were already under observation and “place them in preventive detention for investigation,” according to a ministry statement.

Jaish-e-Muhammad is best known for its 2002 beheading of journalist Daniel Pearl but it’s main focus has long been attacks on India, particularly using suicide bombings. Pakistan has long denied aiding the group.

While militant leaders in Pakistan are occasionally arrested and charged with crimes, in many cases they are subsequently released for lack of evidence or on technicalities.

