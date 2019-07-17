In this Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 file photo, Hafiz Saeed, founder of Pakistani religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa addresses an anti-Indian rally in Lahore, Pakistan. (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Pakistani Counter Terrorism authorities on Wednesday arrested Hafiz Saeed, head of the group that carried out the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, and sent him to jail, a spokesman said.

He was on way to an eastern city Gujranwala from Lahore when stopped by counter terrorism officials and taken into custody, according to officials cited by the private ARY news channel.

Saeed was arrested on charges of financing terrorist organizations and using charitable donations as his own personal assets. He had been headed to an anti-terrorism court to seek pre-arrest bail on another set of charges when he was detained.

Saeed was leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group that carried out the four day attack on Mumbai in India in 2008 that killed at least 160 people. Saeed later said he left the group and founded the Jammat-ud-Dawa charity, which has been described as a front for militant activities.

In 2014, the United States named it a terrorist group and offered $10 million for evidence leading to Saeed’s arrest.

Analysts see Saeed’s detention as a major move ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scheduled visit to the United States and also as part of his promised campaign to move against banned militant organizations.

Pakistan is on a watch list for allegedly sponsoring militant organizations.

Militant organizations inside Pakistan have often been tolerated for their role in the proxy war against main rival India and claim a degree of popular support.

Saeed has been repeatedly detained but always freed and, in general, courts seem reluctant to prosecute members of these militant groups, often releasing them on technicalities or for lack of evidence.

