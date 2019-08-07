Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) chairs a National Security Committee meeting along with armed forces chiefs and other government officials in Islamabad, on Wednesday (Prime Minister’s Office/AFP/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Pakistan announced Wednesday that it will downgrade diplomatic ties and suspend bilateral trade with its nuclear-armed neighbor India in retaliation for India’s sudden move to retract the semiautonomous status of the disputed Kashmir region.

The office of Prime Minister Imran Khan said that after a meeting with him, the government’s national security council decided to take those extreme measures, file a formal protest with the U.N. Security Council, and undertake a review of all bilateral arrangements with India.

Pakistan’s actions came one day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist, issued a decree revoking the protected political status enjoyed by Kashmir for the past six decades under the Indian constitution.

Kashmir has long been a flash point in tense relations between the two countries, and it has been roiled for years by terrorist attacks, protests by the region’s majority Muslims, and accusations of repression by Indian forces stationed there.

Khan and other Pakistani leaders said Tuesday they feared India’s action amounted to an effort to weaken the Muslim-majority region by allowing people from the rest of Hindu-majority India to purchase property in Kashmir for the first time. They also warned that it could lead to serious violence and ethnic cleansing.

The official announcement said that Khan had ordered that “all diplomatic channels be activated to expose [the] brutal Indian racist regime, design and human rights violations.” It said he also directed the Pakistani armed forces to “continue vigilance.”

