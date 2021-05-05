No one claimed responsibility and the military provided no further details.
Pakistan started fencing the Afghan border in 2017 to contain militant movement and to curb smuggling and illegal border crossing. Pakistan says it has completed about 85% of the fence along the 2,611-kilometer (1,622-mile) border with Afghanistan — known as the Durand Line.
Afghanistan has never recognized the border, which runs through the Pashtun heartland, diluting the power of Afghanistan’s largest ethnic group on both sides. The two sides often accuse each other of tacitly allowing militants to operate along the porous frontier.