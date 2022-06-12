Pakistan military: Soldier killed in shootout with militants

Placeholder while article actions load

The shootout took place in the Datta Khel area and security forces quickly started a search-and-clearance operation to locate militants who fled, the military said in a statement.

ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani soldier was killed during an exchange of fire with militants in the tribal district of North Waziristan near the Afghan border, the military said Sunday.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility. The militant Pakistani Taliban recently extended a cease-fire agreement and are holding talks with Pakistani authorities.

North Waziristan and other tribal districts served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants until 2014, when the military carried out a massive operation to clear the area of militants. But they still attack security forces sporadically.