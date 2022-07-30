Pakistan says 1 soldier killed, 6 separatists dead in clash

QUETTA, Pakistan — One solider was killed and six insurgents were dead after an overnight operation in Pakistan’s volatile southwestern Baluchistan province, the military said Saturday.
Troops seized arms and ammunition carried by the dead insurgents and a search and clearance operation was ongoing Saturday.
For nearly two decades, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by the Baluchistan Liberation Army and other separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. The government says it has quelled the insurgency, but violence in the province has persisted.