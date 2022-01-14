In their claim of responsibility, posted on Twitter, the Pakistani Taliban did not provide further details.
Also Friday, Pakistani troops raided a militant hideout in the northwestern Miran Shah town, killing a militant and arresting two suspects, a separate military statement said.
Although militants often target security post and troops routinely carry out raids on militant hideouts, the latest violence comes a day after the Pakistani Taliban confirmed the killing over the weekend in Afghanistan of the group’s former spokesman.
The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP as the Pakistani Taliban are known, vowed to avenge his killing. The Pakistani Taliban are an umbrella group and a separate organization from the Afghan Taliban. In November, Pakistan announced a month-long cease-fire with the TTP. The group has been behind numerous attacks on security forces and civilians over the last 14 years.
The cease-fire ended on Dec. 9 and since then, the group has resumed attacks, emboldened in part by the Taliban takeover of neighboring Afghanistan.