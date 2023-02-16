Pakistan train explosion kills 1, wounds 8 passengers

LAHORE, Pakistan — A powerful explosion inside a moving passenger train killed at least one person and wounded eight others in eastern Pakistan on Thursday, police and a railway spokesman said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
For over a decade, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-intensity insurgency by ethnic Baluch separatists who want autonomy or independence. They often target passenger trains and security forces in Baluchistan.
Babar Ali Raza, a spokesman for Pakistan Railways, also said that there was a blast on the Jaafer Express passenger train, but experts were trying to determine the details. He said the dead and wounded are being transported to a nearby hospital.
Chichawatni is roughly 200 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Lahore, the capital of the Punjab province.