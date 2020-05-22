Images and video uploaded to social media showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from what appeared to be the crash site in a residential area.
The plane was traveling from Lahore to Karachi and crashed as it began to land at the Karachi airport, according to a civil aviation statement.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a statement shortly after reports of the crash began to emerge. He said he expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the lives lost and directed all relevant departments to extend relief, rescue efforts and medical aid to injured. He also ordered an immediate investigation into the crash.
The Eid holiday marking the end of Ramadan is set to begin this weekend. It is a time when Pakistanis traditionally travel to visit distant relatives.