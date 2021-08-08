The three men were hiding in a rented house in the city of Ferozwala, a Lahore suburb.
Lahore is the capital of eastern Punjab province, which has seen several militant attacks in recent years, including one in June near the home of a militant leader that left three people including a police officer dead.
The CTD statement said the militants killed Sunday were planning attacks on security forces and Shiite mourning processions.
It said there was an exchange of gunfire during the raid in which three militants were killed and officers seized weapons from the hideout including an explosives-filled vest, two assault rifles, three hand grenades and two pistols. The militants were identified as Afghan nationals.