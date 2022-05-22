Pakistan police arrest 6 men over 'honor killing' of sisters

Placeholder while article actions load

Police said that Urooj Abbas, 21, and Anisa Abbas, 23, were allegedly killed for refusing to bring their husbands — cousins from forced marriages — to Spain. They were severely tortured and shot dead in the Gujrat district of Punjab province, which neighbors India.

LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistani police arrested six men from the same family on Sunday, accused of murdering two sisters who were from the same village but also had Spanish citizenship.

Officer Ataur Rehman said that murder charges were leveled against the victims’ brother, a paternal uncle, both husbands, a cousin, and both fathers-in-law. Two unknown suspects and another relative also charged in the murder were still at large.