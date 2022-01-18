There was no official confirmation of the militant attacks on police in the northwestern districts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.
On Tuesday, Pakistan’s interior minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed attended the funeral of the police officer who was killed in Islamabad on Monday night. Ahmed said both of the slain militants involved in the attack had been identified.
Although militants often target security forces in Pakistan, the country’s capital has largely been peaceful in recent years. The Pakistani Taliban, who have been emboldened since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, on Tuesday warned that they could carry out more attacks on security forces in the future.