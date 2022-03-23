The parade was also witnessed by foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Countries who are attending a conference in Islamabad. Thousands of people chanted “Long Live Pakistan” as air force jets flew over, showing off the country’s air power as paratroopers jumped from helicopters.

Story continues below advertisement

Pakistan celebrates the National Day to commemorate March 23, 1940. On that day the Muslim leadership in the eastern city of Lahore demanded independence from British rule.

Advertisement

This year’s military parade was held about two weeks after Pakistan’s military said an unarmed surface-to-surface missile launched from neighboring India violated Pakistan’s airspace and ended up in eastern Punjab province, damaging a wall in a residential area and endangering civilians and commercial flights.

India says the missile was fired by mistake and a probe was underway.