Pakistanis protest Quran's desecration in the Netherlands

LAHORE, Pakistan — Hundreds of Muslims on Tuesday rallied in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore to denounce the desecration of Islam’s holy book by a far-right activist in the Netherlands before dispersing peacefully.

The supporters of a small political party called Pakistan Markazi Muslim League chanted slogans against Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands. On Sunday he tore pages out of a copy of the Quran near the Dutch parliament and stomped on them.