By Associated PressMarch 4, 2021 at 9:37 a.m. UTCLONDON — Palace: Prince Philip has had a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, will remain hospitalized.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy