Several hundred Palestinians gathered on the hilltop. Dozens burned tires and threw stones at soldiers who fired live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 26-year-old Palestinian man was killed by army fire and that five protesters were injured, including two by live fire.
The Israeli military did not immediately issue a statement on the shooting.
The clash came at a time of heightened tensions following an 11-day war between Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. More than 250 people, the vast majority Palestinians, were killed in the war which ended a week ago.
During the fighting, Gaza militants fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel, while Israel bombed hundreds of targets linked to militants in Gaza.