Palestinian reported killed by Israeli fire in West Bank
By Associated Press
Today at 9:22 a.m. EST
JERUSALEM — Palestinian health officials say a Palestinian has been killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said the shooting took place during clashes in Nebi Saleh, a village where residents have held numerous demonstrations over the years against the expansion of a nearby Israeli settlement on what they say is their land.