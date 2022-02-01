Panama’s Civil Aviation Authority said the bodies of the two U.S. citizens, aged 57 and 70, had been found and would be recovered. It did not release their identities.
The crash occurred off Panama’s Punta Chame, south of Panama City.
The single-engine, five-seat Piper Cherokee Six plane was heading to Chame from Contadora island, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away.
Gustavo Pérez Morales, director of the Civil Aviation Authority, said earlier that the pilot had radioed to say he was having engine problems and would have to splash down in the sea.
He said the pilot later told authorities the aircraft sank so quickly they were not able to grab a life raft or life jackets.