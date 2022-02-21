Legislator Walkiria Chandler said the complaint came from a spokeswoman for the 12 women, each of whom apparently spoke only the Indigenous language and already had two children. The Ngobé-Buglé are the largest of Panama’s many Indigenous groups.
“If this is a policy, the women should be informed and allowed to give their consent,” Chandler said.
The Health Ministry said any such procedure would require a signed letter of consent.
“This procedure is not done without this document, and thus this cannot have been done in the manner in which it is being described,” the ministry said in a statement.
It remained to be seen whether the women would have understood what they were signing, without a translator.