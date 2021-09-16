Bulgarian-born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff met Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon in Paris in 1958 and they later became lovers. The idea for the artwork was born in the early ‘60s, when they lived in Paris. Jeanne-Claude died in 2009, and Christo in May of last year. The monument was to be wrapped last fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it.