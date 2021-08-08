By Associated PressToday at 3:16 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 3:16 a.m. EDTShareComment0ISTANBUL — A passenger bus veered and tumbled off a highway in western Turkey, killing 14 people on Sunday.The governor’s office of Balikesir province said 18 people injured in the crash were being treated in five hospitals.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIt said the bus overturned at 04:40 local time (0140 GMT). Emergency units arrived at the site, where 11 people died. Three others died in the hospital.No other details were immediately available.Comment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.