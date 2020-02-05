Television footage showed the plane separated into three pieces, with the nose almost completely detached from the rest of the fuselage and flipped over. Early footage of the crash showed what appeared to be a fire near the rear of the plane.

Sabiha gökçen havalimanında istanbul - izmir seferini yapacak olan uçak pisten çıktı ve parçalandı. İnşAllah can kaybı ve yaralanan yoktur. 🤲 pic.twitter.com/H07UdVSiOG — 𝐄𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐞ş𝐢𝐤𝐭𝐚ş 🦅 🇹🇷 (@ErkanJK1903) February 5, 2020

“Some of the injured left the plane with their own means and for others, our emergency teams are trying to get them out of the plane,” Turkey’s transport minister, Mehmet Cahit Turhan, told the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Videos posted on social media showed injured passengers being transported in an airport bus from the airport.

Ali Yerlikaya, governor of Istanbul, wrote on Twitter that 52 passengers had been transferred to hospitals.

It was the second incident involving Pegasus at the airport in less than a month. A Pegasus Airlines Boing 737-800 skidded off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen on Jan. 7, shortly after arriving from the United Arab Emirates in windy conditions.