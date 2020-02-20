Twelve people were taken to hospitals, with 11 of them described as having minor injuries.

The engine and the first carriage tipped onto their sides while four cars were left leaning off the wrecked tracks. The cause of the derailment is not yet known, officials said.

“I imagine as a first responder who turned up it would have been looking like a horrific scene,” Acting Inspector Peter Fusinato said. “I’m very surprised there weren’t more serious injuries ... quite a miracle really.”

Shaken passengers were bused to Melbourne after the crash, while others were picked up by family.

The National Rail Safety Regulator, Australian Transport Safety Bureau and WorkSafe are to handle the investigation.