But the offensive has already set off a mass displacement of civilians and sparked fears it could lead to a resurgence of the Islamic State militant group.

AD

AD

Pence’s mission came a day after the White House made public a letter Trump had sent to Erdogan on Oct. 9 urging the Turkish leader to make a deal with the Syrian Kurdish militias that are the target of Ankara’s military operation.

“You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering people,” Trump wrote. “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!” The letter was written on the day Turkey’s military operation started. Turkish officials told the BBC and other news outlets on Thursday that Erdogan had thrown the letter in the trash.

“But the most clear answer to the letter that was written on October 9th was the Peace Spring Operation,” reported CNN Turk, citing diplomatic sources.

AD

Erdogan has rebuffed appeals for a cease-fire and chided Western allies for suggesting he negotiate with “terrorists,” as he refers to the Syrian Kurdish militias because of their links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has fought an insurgency in Turkey for decades.

AD

Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey would “never declare a cease-fire” and vowed to forge ahead with plans to enforce a buffer zone as deep as 20 miles into Syrian territory. The swath of territory would stretch more than 280 miles from the northern city of Manbij to the Syrian border with Iraq.

The Turkish offensive, which includes its own bands of Syrian rebels, has upended alliances and reignited tensions in a particularly volatile corner of Syria, where U.S. troops for years partnered with Kurdish-led fighters to battle the Islamic State.

AD

Trump has faced criticism, including from his own Republican allies, amid reports of a rushed U.S. troop withdrawal.

On Wednesday the U.S. military withdrew from Raqqa, the former de facto capital of the Islamic State, as well as Tabqa and a major headquarters at the Lafarge Cement Factory in Jalabiya, Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesman, said in a tweet.

AD

At the cement factory, after American troops had left, U.S. forces used F-15 jets to carry out airstrikes on parts of the headquarters to “destroy an ammunition cache and reduce the facility’s military usefulness,” Caggins wrote.

In addition to the ammunition, the strikes targeted a small compound that was ringed with blast walls and included living quarters and diesel power generators, said a U.S. military official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the operation.

Lamothe reported from Washington

AD