The rights groups said the law’s broad language enables Emirati authorities to impose a fine of up to 10 million dirhams (about $2.73 million) on any individual who uses the internet or an electronic account to store or share “unlawful content.” The 15 rights groups said the new law restricts free speech in the UAE by defining “unlawful content” as content that intends to harm the state’s national security or any of its interests and decrease public confidence in authorities.