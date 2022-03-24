Judge Miluska Cano of the Fourth Criminal Chamber ordered that Fujimori may not leave Peru “for 18 months.”

Once released, the former president must face a new trial on charges of being the intellectual author of the murder of six peasants during his 1990-2000 administration.

Fujimori had been serving a 25-year prison sentence since 2007 for the murder of 25 Peruvians executed during his government by a clandestine military squad that killed with impunity while fighting the Shining Path terrorist group.