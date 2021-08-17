The Maoist-inspired Shining Path began its fight to oust Peru’s government in 1980, setting off a conflict that lasted two decades. The 1992 capture of its top leader, Abimael Guzmán, and the loss of many other commanders severely weakened the group, which faded by 2000. A truth commission estimates more than 69,000 people, mostly peasants in the Andes and Amazonia areas, were killed in the conflict.