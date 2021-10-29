Assault rifles, ammunition and rebel documents were seized by troops at the scene of the battle, Uy said.
Hassan and his group were allegedly involved in a number of bombings aimed at extorting money from businesses and transport companies. One of the most prominent attacks was the 2016 bombing of a night market that left 15 people dead and scores wounded in Davao city, President Rodrigo Duterte’s hometown, the military said.
Hassan’s group was also blamed for the 2014 bombing of a bus in the south that killed 11 people and wounded 15 others. In June, his men burned a bus in M’lang town in southern Cotabato province in an attack that killed four people and injured several others, the military said.
Hassan founded the extortion group Al-Khobar, which was blamed for bombings, extortion and other attacks from 2007 to 2015. He was trained by a rebel commander, Basit Usman, a notorious bomb-maker, and a Malaysian militant, Zulkifli bin Hir, also known as Marwan, military officials said. They were among Southeast Asia’s most-wanted militant suspects before being killed by government forces, they said.
Daulah Islamiya is one of a number of small but violent groups which pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and rejected a 2014 autonomy deal between the largest Muslim rebel group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, and the Philippine government under a peace pact brokered by Malaysia.
The Moro rebels are now among the administrators of a Muslim autonomous region in the south, homeland of minority Muslims in the largely Roman Catholic nation.
Hassan also allegedly provided bomb-making training to militants belonging to the Abu Sayyaf group, according to a former Abu Sayyaf militant who has been captured by government forces. The group has been blamed for bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings and is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States and the Philippines,