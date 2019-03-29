Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa is escorted by police after posting bail in Pasig Regional Trial Court in Pasig City, Philippines, on March 29. (Eloisa Lopez/Reuters)

MANILA — A Philippine journalist critical of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration was arrested for a second time in little over a month on Friday morning, the latest in a string of charges widely perceived as attempts to stifle the press.

Maria Ressa would by the end of the day have paid over U.S. $1,700 in bail cumulatively to guarantee her freedom after multiple charges against her and her news organization. It is the seventh time she has posted bail — paying more than the family of dictator and former Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos, who was deposed after widespread corruption and a crackdown on human rights.

Ressa, chief executive of the news site Rappler and 2018 TIME Person of the Year, was arrested at the Manila airport as soon as she returned from a trip abroad. Police were waiting for her at baggage claim, and escorted her to police headquarters, and then to a regional trial court. Ressa posted a photo on Twitter of her view from inside the van, showing a police officer in a bulletproof vest.

“The fact that the government continues to try to label us as criminals is itself criminal,” Ressa told the press after her release at around noon. “Every action takes us further on a descent to tyranny. This is the weaponization of the law.”

“This latest episode is not surprising and we prepared ourselves for it,” said Francis Lim, Ressa’s legal counsel. “But let it be crystal clear that these acts of harassment will not deter our clients from doing their duty as journalists.”

This time, the charges are for the alleged violation of the Anti-Dummy Law. Rappler is accused of breaking laws that restrict foreign ownership of businesses. The government argues that a 2015 investment from the Omidyar Network, a philanthropic investment firm owned by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, qualifies as foreign control. Ressa has maintained that the company is still owned and run by Filipinos.

Rappler Managing Editor Glenda Gloria and five other Rappler 2016 board members — Manuel Ayala, James Bitanga, Nico Jose Nolledo, James Velasquez and Felicia Atienza — face the same charges. They collectively paid more than U.S. $28,800 in bail on Wednesday, ahead of the arrest, while Ressa was abroad.

Her company now faces 11 complaints. Last month, Ressa was unexpectedly arrested on cyber libel charges, and spent the night in detention. She and the company also face allegations of tax evasion. Their license to operate was revoked last year, and reporter Pia Ranada has been barred from covering the President’s events.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said Rappler has become the Duterte administration’s “whipping boy” in its efforts to silence what was once considered the freest press in Asia.

The Duterte administration has claimed they are not meddling in the justice system or responsible for the charges, and have previously argued that they are related to Rappler’s reporting and conduct. When Ressa was arrested on a libel charge, Duterte’s spokesman Salvador Panelo said the case “has nothing to do with freedom of expression or the press.

“Regardless of who commits any crime he or she will be charged in accordance with the law,” he said.

Human Rights Watch said that the actions against Ressa and company were “unprecedented and speaks volumes of the Duterte administration’s determination to shut the website down.”

“The administration has shown a relentlessness in its persecution of government critics unseen since the time of the Marcos dictatorship,” researcher Carlos Conde said in a statement. “The charges against Rappler, Maria Ressa and her colleagues should be dropped.”

Shibani Mahtani in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

