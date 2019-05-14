Election campaign flyers are scattered outside a polling precinct as voting for the country’s midterm elections drew to a close Monday in Manila. (Bullit Marquez/AP)

A dictator’s daughter and the commander of President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody drug war were among the winners of the Philippines’ midterm elections, a resounding endorsement for the strongman leader’s policies.

Winners of Monday’s vote will allow Duterte to consolidate power and push through some of his most controversial policies — allowing children as young as 12 to be tried like adults and continuing a brutal war on drug peddlers and users — despite international condemnation. The president himself was not running, but had made his picks clear. Twelve senate seats, 200 representatives of the lower house and thousands of other positions were up for grabs.

Early unofficial results show a landslide defeat for the opposition. Liberal candidates who ran on platforms of justice and inclusion lost to former police chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who oversaw the drug war, and Imee Marcos, the daughter of deposed president Ferdinand Marcos. The two were among the senatorial candidates who got the most votes, and will almost certainly be among 12 senators elected Monday.

Marcos will be the second from her family in her legislature, after her brother Ferdinand Jr. He is still pursuing an electoral protest for the vice presidency.

Another poll-topper is Bong Go, a former special assistant to the president who rose to viral fame as a meme after his selfies with world leaders. An independent investigative report found that Go spent over 30 times his net worth on the campaign, and he has been accused of using government resources to his advantage.

The early results came after a roughly seven-hour lag in results processed by the Philippine election commission. While the polls were generally perceived to have proceeded without issue, they were marred by reports of vote-buying, faulty counting machines and at least 20 cases of election-related violence.

Polls had indicated Duterte allies would dominate the elections. The populist leader enjoys a roughly 80 percent approval rating, in sharp contrast to the international shock around his rhetoric and policies, ranging from the drug war to his pivot to China in favor of the Philippines’ long-term ally, the United States.

Human rights watchdogs estimate the war on drugs has left at least 25,000 people dead, prompting an International Criminal Court preliminary inquiry into the killings.

The senate was seen as the last institutional resistance to a looming authoritarian rule. Administration allies dominate the House of Representatives and a chief justice critical of Duterte was ousted last year.

The victory could mean the passage of key policies under Duterte that did not make the cut in his first three years in office. Apart from lowering the minimum age of criminal liability to 12, these could include the reinstatement of the death penalty and a constitutional shift to federalism that many fear prolongs politicians’ stay in power.

It could also mean more legislative tolerance for Duterte’s controversial policies, and an increased boldness to pursue them.

“What Duterte has done here is consolidate the political elite around him,” said Tony La Viña, former dean of the Ateneo School of Government. “I would say that 99 percent of politicians in this country are behind Duterte.”

Imee Marcos, whose father’s reign was defined by brutality, corruption and excesses until his ouster in 1986, ran under Davao mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte’s party. Her family is believed to have stolen $5 billion to $10 billion from the state in the older Marcos’s two-decade rule.

A U.S. court previously found her liable for the death of a college student who was tortured after he questioned her qualifications for a government position in 1977. She recently made headlines again after Princeton University officials denied her claim of graduating there.

Another one of Duterte’s top picks who made the cut was Francis Tolentino, his former political adviser.

The opposition was entirely left out of the top 12. This leaves five senators from the Liberal Party in the upper house. One of them, Leila de Lima, has been detained for what critics believe are trumped up drug charges.

But La Viña says “it’s not as catastrophic as it seems,” as midterms are typically won by the administration. He added that the opposition only lost two seats — previously held by Bam Aquino, who still fell in the top 15, and Antonio Trillanes, another vocal critic of Duterte. Trillanes was not seeking reelection.

Save for former senate president and Duterte’s partymate Koko Pimentel, other members of the Senate are members of neither the administration nor opposition, although a number enjoyed the president’s endorsement.

Other winners include former senator Pia Cayetano, the sister of Duterte’s 2016 vice presidential running mate and a former actor, Bong Revilla. Revilla, who mounted his campaign amid plunder charges, has been ordered to return $2.37 million to the national treasury.

While a handful of new senators are expected to kowtow to Duterte’s policies, analysts believe that a number of them will still vote in their personal interest.

“Duterte doesn’t automatically have the votes for everything he wants,” said La Viña.

But trouble, he says, may arise if the legislature is mobilized to unseat opposition figures, like De Lima or Vice President Leni Robredo. “[That’s] easier to achieve by Duterte’s majority than charter change,” he added.

The massive hit for the president’s critics reflects what analysts say is a public perception of the opposition as elitist. The Liberal Party fielded eight candidates, branded as the “Otso Diretso” or “Straight Eight.”

But La Viña believers the opposition could have benefited from a broader alliance with independents and the left, rather than promoting their own party principles.

“The strategy is actually not to fight Duterte, but to fight for positive things,” said La Viña. “You really cannot fight Duterte.”

