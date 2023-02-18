Philippine plane with 4 aboard goes missing, search underway

MANILA, Philippines — A small plane carrying four people went missing Saturday after taking off southeast of the Philippine capital and a search was underway, aviation officials said.
Aviation officials did not immediately provide details about the people onboard but said Philippine air force, coast guard and disaster-response agencies have been notified and asked to help in the search.
Separately, a single-engine Cessna plane that went missing with six people on board Jan. 24 in northern Isabela province remained missing. A search for the plane was continuing on and off depending on the weather in a remote mountainous hinterland in Isabela, officials said.