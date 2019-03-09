Photos of the construction of a giant Buddha statue in Vietnam

Work on the 236-foot Buddha statue in Son Tay, Vietnam, one of the biggest in Southeast Asia, began in early 2015.

March 8, 2019 A giant Buddha statue under construction at Khai Nguyen pagoda in Son Tay, Vietnam. At 236 feet high, it is one of the biggest Buddha statues in Southeast Asia. Luong Thai Linh/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock