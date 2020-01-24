The deaths came during an unprecedented wildfire season that has left a large swath of destruction in Australia’s southeast. More than 30 people have died, including three Australian volunteer firefighters.

Investigators went to where the C-130 Hercules tanker crashed in the Snowy Monaro region of the state of New South Wales, and a team was working to recover the Americans’ bodies, Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Greg Hood told reporters.

He said it would be difficult to secure evidence and the remains because the wildfire is still burning and the team faces potential hazards such as aviation fuel.

As many as 500 aircraft from several countries are fighting Australia’s wildfires, Hood said.

“So, if there are lessons to be learned from this particular accident, it’s really important that not only Australia learns these, but the world learns them,” he said.

Coulson Aviation said McBeth “was a highly qualified and respected C-130 pilot with many years fighting fire, both in the military” and with the company.

McBeth, who is survived by his wife and three children, also served with the Montana and Wyoming national guards, the company said.

McBeth grew up in Wray, Colo., a small town on the state’s rural eastern plains. He learned to fly in the Wyoming Air National Guard while he was a student at the University of Wyoming, said his father, Bill McBeth.

Hudson graduated from the Naval Academy in 1999 and spent the next 20 years in different positions in the Marines, including as a C-130 pilot, Coulson Aviation said. He is survived by his wife.

DeMorgan served in the U.S. Air Force, with 18 years as a flight engineer on C-130s, the company said. He had more than 4,000 hours as a flight engineer, with nearly 2,000 hours in combat. He is survived by two children, his parents and his sister.