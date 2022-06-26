Poisonous bite leads German police to farm with 110 snakes

BERLIN — Police in Germany said Sunday they discovered more than 110 dangerous snakes on a farm after a woman who lived there sought medical treatment for a poisonous bite.
While the woman’s condition deteriorated and authorities hastily ordered an antidote from a specialist institute in Hamburg, police visited the farm in central Germany and found dozens of snakes.
In a statement, police said specialists determined the snake collection included both constrictors and poisonous varieties, which weren’t housed in appropriate terrariums.
The reptiles were all impounded.