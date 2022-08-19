Poland nabs octogenarian with 5 kilos of heroin in suitcase

Customs officers at Frederic Chopin airport decided to check the woman’s luggage Sunday as she was transiting after becoming suspicious of her itinerary and uneasy behavior.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

WARSAW, Poland — A 81-year-old Danish woman traveling from Africa to Canada was arrested at Warsaw airport on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth over $515,000, officials in Poland said Friday.

The woman, traveling from Malawi and Kenya through Doha and Warsaw, denied any wrongdoing and said family members had given her the suitcase with gifts for relatives in Canada, according to Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office in Warsaw.