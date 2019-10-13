

People at a polling station during the parliamentary elections in Maruszyna, southern Poland, Oct. 13, 2019. (Grzegorz Momot/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Poland’s ruling populists were expected to come out ahead in elections Sunday after a waging a campaign vilifying the LGBT community and promising more social welfare resonated in the conservative Catholic country.

The last polls before election day showed Law and Justice with support of 42 percent of the electorate, a commanding lead of 20 points ahead of its nearest rival. Voting booths close at 9 p.m., when the first exit polls will give an indication of the results.

The election comes after a four-year term in which Law and Justice have been accused of trampling over Poland’s constitution, interfering in the judiciary and stifling the press. In a his campaign Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the 70-year-old Law and Justice leader, has repeatedly stressed the importance of the traditional family unit and the danger of LGBT people.

The party has been helped by a period of strong economic growth in Poland and low unemployment. A generous social welfare system they introduced following the 2015 election that pays out around $130 in benefits for each child has also won them support beyond their normal base. The party has increased pensions and abolished taxes for those under 26.

Like President Trump’s presidency in the United States, the party’s tenure has deeply divided Poland, cleaving families and polarizing political debate.

At a polling station in central Warsaw, 64-year-old Bogumila Pawelek was voting for Law and Justice. “They take care of families,” she said, in reference to the extra cash Poles receive.

“They bought the family,” muttered her husband, who had cast his ballot for the Civic Coalition, a center right party that is the main opposition. “The rest of our family understand that this party is breaking any and all standards going up to and beyond the limits of the law,” he said.

He said he was happy to provide for his wife rather than relying on the state to provide their pensions. “I will have to do it until the end of our days, I knew what I got when I married her.”



A view of a polling station during the parliamentary elections in Nienadowa, in southeastern Poland, Oct. 13, 2019. (Darek Delmanowicz/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

One reason for Law and Justice’s success was that it was quick to sense the mood of the country before the 2015 elections, as anti-establishment sentiment grew and voters craved change.

“Change was in the air, and those flexible enough to seize the moment came out the winners,” said Jaroslaw Kuisz, political analyst and editor in chief of online weekly Kultura Liberalna. Their generous social welfare policy also came at a time when people were “tired” after painful decades of transition since the fall of communism, he said.

The party has been hugely popular and argues that the opposition would take these new benefits away. After initially criticizing Law and Justice for draining the budget and diverting money from much needed investment in Poland’s health and education systems, the opposition Civic Coalition has now promised not to remove any benefits.

The Civic Coalition is polling at around 22 percent after what Kuisz described as four years of “political blunders”



Civic Coalition's candidate for prime minister, Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska and her husband Jan Kidawa-Blonski at a polling station during the parliamentary elections in Warsaw, Oct. 13, 2019. (Rafal Guz/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

However, it’s possible that Law and Justice could lose its majority in the 460 seat parliament, because the system favors larger parties. In elections four years ago, Law and Justice won a majority of seats with just 38 percent of the vote after smaller parties failed to meet the minimum threshold gain any seats, meaning those votes were wasted.

The left wing coalition, Lewica, is expected to become the third largest party in parliament this time around with around 13 percent of the vote after an unexpected gain in the polls.

“The very violent discourse against LGBT, over who is a true Pole or not, it will eventually play well for the left,” said Kuisz. “They are the clear opposition, but it may take time.”

